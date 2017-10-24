Kid Rock coming to Pepsi Center in 2018

Kid Rock will perform at Pepsi Center on March 20, 2018. (Photo: Cindy Ord, 2011 Getty Images)

KUSA - He may not be hitting the campaign trail, but he's hitting the road anyway.

Kid Rock announced on Tuesday a new 21-city tour in support of his new album "Sweet Southern Sugar."

The "Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018" will play Pepsi Center on March 20, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale the day his new album arrives, November 3, through LiveNation.com and AltitudeTickets.com. Tickets run from $40 to $130.

Kid Rock Fan Club members can purchase presale tickets beginning October 31 by pre-ordering the new album on KidRock.com.

The Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018 + New Album Sweet Southern Sugar on-sale 11/3. Pre-order: https://t.co/IXdZk3DuYU pic.twitter.com/WKZ1W4dkvs — Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 24, 2017

