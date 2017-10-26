Maroon 5 coming to Pepsi Center in 2018

Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 perform onstage during "One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief" on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jordin Althaus, NBCUniversal, Getty Images, 2017 NBCUniversal)

KUSA - Sugar, yes please!

Maroon 5 is returning to the Mile High City in 2018.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning group will play Pepsi Center on Sunday, September 9, 2018 along with special guest Julia Michaels.

Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com and LiveNation.com for between $50 and $150.

Maroon 5's 6th album "Red Pill Blues" is set to debut on Friday, November 3rd and is available to pre-order here.

#REDPILLBLUESTOUR is here. Going on the road all next year with @imJMichaels. Tix on-sale Nov 4th. All dates on https://t.co/kLEG1EzyXH. pic.twitter.com/OBnHkIO8WT — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) October 26, 2017

Can't see Maroon 5's tour announcement on Twitter? Click here.

