Maroon 5 coming to Pepsi Center in 2018

Maroon 5 is returning to the Mile High City in 2018.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning group will play Pepsi Center on Sunday, September 9, 2018 along with special guest Julia Michaels.
Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com and LiveNation.com for between $50 and $150.
Maroon 5's 6th album "Red Pill Blues" is set to debut on Friday, November 3rd and is available to pre-order here.
