Metallica sends a thank you to the people of Denver

Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold rocked Sports Authority Field at Mile High Wednesday night -- despite a lightning storm (which, by the way, is very metal). (Photo: Raquel Villanueva, The Daily Blast Live)

DENVER - "All you carry, all you bear, place it right on, right on me..."

Metallica recently played Denver on June 7 as part of its Worldwired 2017 tour. Now, the band has released a thank you video for the people of Denver.

“Thanks for the great show at Sports Authority Field at Mile High... despite the lightning storm!” the video description reads.

The video shows some of the sights of Denver, along with footage from the concert.

The last time the band was in Denver was in 2008 at the Pepsi Center.

