Metallica to play Denver for first time in nearly 10 years

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Lady Gaga (2nd R) and recording artists (from L) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, and Lars Ulrich of music group Metallica perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Legendary rock band Metallica will bring their Worldwired 2017 tour to Denver on June 7 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The band is touring in support of their latest Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct, which was released on Nov. 18.

This is the band's first North American tour since 2009.

The last time they were in Denver was 2008 at the Pepsi Center.

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat are supporting Metallica on the tour.

Presale tickets for Legacy Fan Club members and Met Club members go on sale Feb. 14.

General ticket sales begin on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $59.50 to $159.50

Find them here: ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.

