Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Photo: Raquel Villanueva, Raquel Villanueva)

DENVER - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats helped raise thousands of dollars for a nonprofit organization that aims to help Colorado refugees.

The Sounds of Solidarity concert on Thursday night also featured with Devotchka and Joe Sampson.

Project Worthmore's mission is to provide programs that foster community, self-sufficiency and increase the quality of life among Denver-area refugees.

According to the organization's website, the organization is currently helping 500 refugees with programs like English classes, community meetings to help them acclimate and meet new people and food sharing and community gardens.

Project Worthmore also has a dental clinic that was started in late 2013.To learn more about project Worthmore, visit https://www.projectworthmore.org/.

If you still need a Nathaniel Rateliff fix, their next Denver show is May 4 at the 1st Bank Center. The show will benefit music education in Colorado schools. For ticket information, visit http://www.nathanielrateliff.com/tour/.

