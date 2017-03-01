Nathaniel Rateliff to play benefit concert to support Colo. refugee program

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Photo: Zach Hundley)

DENVER - Several local bands are coming together for a benefit concert to support Project Worthmore, a nonprofit organization that aims to help Colorado refugees.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will headline the Sounds of Solidarity concert on March 23 along with Devotchka and Joe Sampson.

Tickets go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. and can be found at axs.com and ogdentheatre.net.

Project Worthmore's mission is to provide programs that foster community, self-sufficiency and increase the quality of life among Denver-area refugees.

According to the organization's website, the organization is currently helping 500 refugees with programs like English classes, community meetings to help them acclimate and meet new people and food sharing and community gardens.

Project Worthmore also has a dental clinic that was started in late 2013.

Learn more about project Worthmore here: https://www.projectworthmore.org/

