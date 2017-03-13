Paul Simon announces Red Rocks show

KUSA - Will Red Rocks sound like silence on June 28? No, but it will sound like Paul Simon.
The influential musician announced he’ll headline the famous venue that day at 8 p.m. There are at least 50 ways to announce a concert, but this announcement came out very early Monday morning.
You don’t need diamonds on the soles of your shoes to afford this show.
General admission tickets start a $49.50 and reserved seats are $139.50, plus applicable service charges.
They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Doors to the June 28 show open at 8 p.m.
You can buy tickets at www.axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.
