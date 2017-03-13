Paul Simon announces Red Rocks show

Paul Simon performs live on the pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2011 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo: Ian Gavan, 2011 Getty Images)

KUSA - Will Red Rocks sound like silence on June 28? No, but it will sound like Paul Simon.

The influential musician announced he’ll headline the famous venue that day at 8 p.m. There are at least 50 ways to announce a concert, but this announcement came out very early Monday morning.

You don’t need diamonds on the soles of your shoes to afford this show.

General admission tickets start a $49.50 and reserved seats are $139.50, plus applicable service charges.

They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Doors to the June 28 show open at 8 p.m.

You can buy tickets at www.axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.

