Project Pabst announces Denver lineup

DENVER – Project Pabst is making a return to Denver’s RiNo neighborhood this summer.
Ice Cube and Phantogram are slated to headline the block-party style music festival on May 20.
Project Pabst is a fusion of music, art and hands-on interactives like old school video games, a graffiti display and vinyl record pressing.
It'll takes place on Larimer Street between 27th and 28th Streets.
And if the festival is anything like last year, a majestic unicorn will be in attendance.
A local artist will also be featured on a limited edition Project Pabst 16 ounce can.
Tickets start out at $45.00, and go on sale February 17 at 10 a.m. You must be 21 or older to attend. .
Here’s the lineup:
- Ice Cube
- Phantogram
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Danny brown
- STRFKR
- Noname
- Twin Peaks
- Deap Vally
- Summer Cannibals
- Flint Eastwood
- Divers
- Dirty Few
- The Nuns of Brixton
- Tracksuit Wedding
- Emerald Siam
Visit denver.projectpabst.com for more information.
