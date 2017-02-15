KUSA
Project Pabst announces Denver lineup

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 11:23 AM. MST February 15, 2017

DENVER – Project Pabst is making a return to Denver’s RiNo neighborhood this summer.

Ice Cube and Phantogram are slated to headline the block-party style music festival on May 20.

Project Pabst is a fusion of music, art and hands-on interactives like old school video games, a graffiti display and vinyl record pressing.

It'll takes place on Larimer Street between 27th and 28th Streets.

And if the festival is anything like last year, a majestic unicorn will be in attendance.

A local artist will also be featured on a limited edition Project Pabst 16 ounce can.

Tickets start out at $45.00, and go on sale February 17 at 10 a.m. You must be 21 or older to attend. .

Here’s the lineup:

  • Ice Cube
  • Phantogram
  • Kurt Vile & The Violators
  • Danny brown
  • STRFKR
  • Noname
  • Twin Peaks
  • Deap Vally
  • Summer Cannibals
  • Flint Eastwood
  • Divers
  • Dirty Few
  • The Nuns of Brixton
  • Tracksuit Wedding
  • Emerald Siam

Visit denver.projectpabst.com for more information. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


