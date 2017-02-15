Project Pabst announces Denver lineup

Last year's Project Pabst. (Photo: Project Pabst)

DENVER – Project Pabst is making a return to Denver’s RiNo neighborhood this summer.

Ice Cube and Phantogram are slated to headline the block-party style music festival on May 20.

Project Pabst is a fusion of music, art and hands-on interactives like old school video games, a graffiti display and vinyl record pressing.

It'll takes place on Larimer Street between 27th and 28th Streets.

And if the festival is anything like last year, a majestic unicorn will be in attendance.

The Project Pabst unicorn at night. (Photo: Mallory Davis)

A local artist will also be featured on a limited edition Project Pabst 16 ounce can.

Tickets start out at $45.00, and go on sale February 17 at 10 a.m. You must be 21 or older to attend. .

Here’s the lineup:

Ice Cube

Phantogram

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Danny brown

STRFKR

Noname

Twin Peaks

Deap Vally

Summer Cannibals

Flint Eastwood

Divers

Dirty Few

The Nuns of Brixton

Tracksuit Wedding

Emerald Siam

Visit denver.projectpabst.com for more information.

