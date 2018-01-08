Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper announce Pepsi Center concert

Rod Stewart performs during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival on February 27, 2014 in Viña del Mar, Chile. (Photo: AFP, 2014 AFP)

KUSA - Following a successful tour together in 2017, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are again teaming for a summer tour across North America.

The 2018 summer tour will stop at Denver's Pepsi Center on Wednesday, August 22.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and AltitudeTickets.com. Prices range from $35 to $200.

Citi cardmembers will have access to ticket presales beginning Tuesday, January 9 at CitiPrivatePass.com.

Rod is hitting the road in North America this summer with very special guest @cyndilauper! Presales begin Tuesday and ticket sales begin this Friday. Get more info here: https://t.co/8KGTKcAnfr pic.twitter.com/igmSMuTRCr — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 8, 2018

