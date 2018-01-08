KUSA
Close

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper announce Pepsi Center concert

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 12:50 PM. MST January 08, 2018

KUSA - Following a successful tour together in 2017, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are again teaming for a summer tour across North America. 

The 2018 summer tour will stop at Denver's Pepsi Center on Wednesday, August 22. 

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and AltitudeTickets.com. Prices range from $35 to $200. 

Citi cardmembers will have access to ticket presales beginning Tuesday, January 9 at CitiPrivatePass.com

© 2018 KUSA-TV

KUSA

Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers are coming to Denver

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories