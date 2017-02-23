Second Chris Stapleton show added at Red Rocks

Here’s some news that will go down as smooth as Tennessee whiskey.
Due to overwhelming demand, country hero Chris Stapleton will play a second show at Red Rocks this spring.
His first show is slated for May 23. The second is coming on May 24. Tickets are $74.50 for reserved seats, and $49.50 for general admission.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They’re available via www.livenation.com, www.axs.com or by phone at 1-888-AXS-TIX.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs