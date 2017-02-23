KUSA
Second Chris Stapleton show added at Red Rocks

Allison Sylte, KUSA 12:26 PM. MST February 23, 2017

Here’s some news that will go down as smooth as Tennessee whiskey.

Due to overwhelming demand, country hero Chris Stapleton will play a second show at Red Rocks this spring.

His first show is slated for May 23. The second is coming on May 24. Tickets are $74.50 for reserved seats, and $49.50 for general admission.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They’re available via www.livenation.com, www.axs.com or by phone at 1-888-AXS-TIX. 

