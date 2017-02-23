Second Chris Stapleton show added at Red Rocks

Musician Chris Stapleton performs onstage during Lucian Grainge's 2016 Artist Showcase Presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on February 14, 2016 (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2016 Getty Images)

Here’s some news that will go down as smooth as Tennessee whiskey.

Due to overwhelming demand, country hero Chris Stapleton will play a second show at Red Rocks this spring.

His first show is slated for May 23. The second is coming on May 24. Tickets are $74.50 for reserved seats, and $49.50 for general admission.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They’re available via www.livenation.com, www.axs.com or by phone at 1-888-AXS-TIX.

(© 2017 KUSA)