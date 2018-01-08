Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers are coming to Denver

Donald Fagen performs of Steely Dan onstage at Beacon Theatre on October 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Santiago Felipe, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are traveling to Colorado this summer.

The bands will make a stop at Pepsi Center on Tuesday, June 12th, Live Nation announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and AltitudeTickets.com. Prices range from $50 to $130.

Citi cardmembers will have access to ticket presales beginning Wednesday, January 10 at CitiPrivatePass.com.

Steely Dan is known for the hits “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “F.M.,” “Peg,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” and “Babylon Sisters." After the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker last September, Donald Fagen is now the only official member of the band.

The Doobie Brothers have sold 48 million albums and are known for many hit songs including “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes.”

We’re excited to announce we’ll be heading out on tour with our friends Steely Dan! Visit https://t.co/vb3gpZjDcT for a full list of dates and on sale details. pic.twitter.com/9MxeFGEQlh — The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) January 8, 2018

