Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton announce Red Rocks show

DENVER - Here’s a concert both you and your dad can get excited for.
The Steve Miller Band is returning to Red Rocks with Peter Frampton on July 31 (a date which is also Harry Potter’s birthday, if you need an excuse to celebrate).
Tickets for the show, which was announced early Monday morning, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy them at www.axs.com or by phone at 1-888-929-7849.
They range in price from $49.50 to $99.50.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs