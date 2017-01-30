Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton announce Red Rocks show

BURBANK, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Steve Miller Band performs on the 'Tonight Show with Jay Leno' at the NBC Studios September 12, 2003 in Burbank, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DENVER - Here’s a concert both you and your dad can get excited for.

The Steve Miller Band is returning to Red Rocks with Peter Frampton on July 31 (a date which is also Harry Potter’s birthday, if you need an excuse to celebrate).

Tickets for the show, which was announced early Monday morning, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy them at www.axs.com or by phone at 1-888-929-7849.

They range in price from $49.50 to $99.50.

