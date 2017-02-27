Time to break out the leg warmers: New Wave bands are playing Denver

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 13: Howard Jones performs during the Paradise Artists Party at the IEBA 2015 Conference - Day 3 on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2015 Getty Images)

DENVER - 80s New Wave fans can break out their neon clothes and Aqua Net: the Retro Futura Tour is coming to Denver.

Artists who are playing include Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina (ex-Katrina and the Waves).

The show is at the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on July 24 and starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $79.50. Find tickets at livenation.com and axs.com.

Howard Jones was a pioneer of synth-pop music in the early 1980s. His first single was "New Song," released in England in 1983. He had many hits including "What is Love," "Things Can Only Get Better," "Life in One Day," "No One is To Blame" and "Everlasting Love." His latest release, Engage, is entirely fan-funded and inspired by multiple genres.

The English Beat have crossed genres of soul, reggae, pop, punk and ska. They were part of the British Two Tone Ska movement, a late 1970s ska revival in the United Kingdom, along with The Specials, The Selector and Madness. The band toured with artists like David Bowie, The Police, The Clash and The Talking Heads. One of their most popular hits is "Mirror in the Bathroom."

Men Without Hats is probably best known for their super-catchy hit "The Safety Dance" in 1983. The song's video was part of MTV's rotation. The band received a Grammy nomination in 1983 for Best group, but lost out to Culture Club. Their latest album is Love in the Age of War, released in 2012.

Recently reunited band Modern English are best known for their hit "I Melt With You." The song gained popularity in 1984 after being featured in the movie Valley Girl. The band's latest album is Take Me to the Trees.

Paul Young started his career in the UK performing with several bands, but became popular after venturing out on his own. His 1983 solo album, No Parlez, featured the hits "Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home)" and "Come Back and Stay." One of his biggest hits is "Every Time You Go Away." Young was also one of the artists in the Christmas classic "Do they Know it's Christmas?" The album Good Times is his latest release.

Former lead singer of the band Katrina and the Waves, Katrina, is now a solo artist and performs with a new band. Katrina and the Waves' first album on Capitol Records, released in 1985, gave the band one of their biggest hits, "Walking on Sunshine."

