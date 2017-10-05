Waitress holds Denver auditions for the role of 'Lulu'

DENVER - If you know a budding young actress just itching to get on stage, today is her day!

The Tony-nominated musical Waitress is looking for two young girls to play the role of 'Lulu' for the Denver performances December 19-31 at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Buell Theatre.

The character is a sweet and carefree young girl aged 4-5 who appears in the production’s finale.

The “Search for Lulu” auditions will be held in two sessions at the Newman Center for Theatre Education (1101 13th St) on Thursday, October 5. The first session will be 3-4:30 p.m. The second session will be 4:30-6 p.m.

You only need to attend one of those sessions.

Parents or guardians will need to sign up for an audition slot online.

Girls auditioning for this part should be no older than five years and three months and no less than 4'2" tall.

Directors tell parents to expect a five-minute audition where your child will read two lines from the show.

Parents are asked to bring a current headshot and resume, but prior acting experience is not required.

Sign up is on a first-come basis.

Waitress was inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film.

It tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

While her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness, a baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

