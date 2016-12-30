Who's playing Red Rocks in 2017?

Red Rocks Amphitheatre. (Photo: Matt McClain / Getty Images)

MORRISON - As 2016 comes to a close, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is already getting ready for the 2017 concert season.

Here is a list of who has announced shows at Red Rocks in 2017. This list will be updated as shows are added.

Friday, Jan. 27: Icelantic's winter on the Rocks featuring Zedd and others

Wednesday, April 19: Method Man & Redman, Flatbush Zombies and others

Saturday, April 29: Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Friday, May 5: Dada Life

Thursday, May 11: Opeth and Gojira

Friday, May 12: Bonobo and Nick Murphy

Saturday, May 20: Global Dub Festival 2017 featuring Flux Pavilion

Sunday, May 21: Elephant Revival with The Oh Hellos and Mandolin Oranges

Sat. and Sun. May 27 and 28: Odesza

Mon. and Tues., May 29 and 30: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh

Wednesday, May 31: Trey Anastasio Band with Vulfpeck

Thursday, June 1: Chromeo and Rufus Du Sol with D.R.A.M. and Hayden James

Friday, June 2: The Motet and Jurassic 5

Sunday, June 4: John Prine with Kacey Musgraves

Tuesday, June 2: Celtic Woman

Saturday, June 10: Big Head Todd and The Monsters with Collective Soul

Wednesday, June 14: Norah Jones

Fri., Sat. and Sun., June 30, July 1 and 2: Umphrey’s McGee

Wednesday, Aug. 2: The Head and the Heart with Grouplove

Monday, Aug. 28: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

To check out all the shows and buy tickets, visit: http://redrocksonline.com/.

