KUSA
Close

Who's playing Red Rocks in 2017?

Mallory Davis, KUSA 1:27 PM. MST December 30, 2016

MORRISON - As 2016 comes to a close, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is already getting ready for the 2017 concert season.

Here is a list of who has announced shows at Red Rocks in 2017. This list will be updated as shows are added.

  • Friday, Jan. 27: Icelantic's winter on the Rocks featuring Zedd and others
  • Wednesday, April 19: Method Man & Redman, Flatbush Zombies and others
  • Saturday, April 29: Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  • Friday, May 5: Dada Life
  • Thursday, May 11: Opeth and Gojira
  • Friday, May 12: Bonobo and Nick Murphy
  • Saturday, May 20: Global Dub Festival 2017 featuring Flux Pavilion
  • Sunday, May 21: Elephant Revival with The Oh Hellos and Mandolin Oranges
  • Sat. and Sun. May 27 and 28: Odesza
  • Mon. and Tues., May 29 and 30: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh
  • Wednesday, May 31: Trey Anastasio Band with Vulfpeck
  • Thursday, June 1: Chromeo and Rufus Du Sol with D.R.A.M. and Hayden James
  • Friday, June 2: The Motet and Jurassic 5
  • Sunday, June 4: John Prine with Kacey Musgraves
  • Tuesday, June 2: Celtic Woman
  • Saturday, June 10: Big Head Todd and The Monsters with Collective Soul
  • Wednesday, June 14: Norah Jones
  • Fri., Sat. and Sun., June 30, July 1 and 2: Umphrey’s McGee
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2: The Head and the Heart with Grouplove
  • Monday, Aug. 28: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

To check out all the shows and buy tickets, visit: http://redrocksonline.com/.

 

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories