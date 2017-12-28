Who's playing Red Rocks in 2018?

Red Rocks Amphitheatre. (Photo: COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER)

MORRISON - Yes, it is only December, but that hasn't stopped Red Rocks Amphitheatre from beginning to announce its 2018 show lineup.

Here is a list of who is booked to play Red Rocks so far in 2018.

New Year's Eve on the Rocks has been moved to the Magness Arena. All Red Rocks tickets will be honored.

January 26 - 7th Annual Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks featuring Jauz and Brother Ali. Mac Miller canceled and a new headliner will be announced soon.

April 19 - 311 with Method Man & Redman, Collie Buddz, PROF, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Chali 2na (of Jurassic 5)

April 21 - OPIUO and Sunsquabi with Flamingosis and Anomalie

May 3 - X Ambassadors with Misterwives and Allan Rayman

May 4 - Twiddle/Stick Figure with The Hip Abduction

May 5 - Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band with Leftover Salmon

May 14 - Khalid

May 20 - Elephant Revival with Blind Pilot

May 21 - Phantogram with Tycho

May 25 - The Devil Makes Three with The Wood Brothers and Murder by Death

June 12 - Bryan Adams

June 13 - Turnpike Troubadours with Randy Rogers Band, Old 97's and Charley Crockett

June 19 - Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall

June 28 - Funk on the Rocks featuring Chromeo / The Glitch Mob, Elohim and Kittens

July 2 - Zeds Dead

July 3 - Zeds Dead

July 8 - Dark Star Orchestra with Keller Williams

July 12 - MOE.

July 18 - Sylvan Esso

August 12 - Brandi Carlile with Shovels & Rope

August 16 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

August 20 - Niall Horan with Maren Morris

This story will be updated as more shows are added. To learn more about the shows, purchase tickets and check out other events at Red Rocks, visit http://redrocksonline.com/.

