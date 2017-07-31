City council approves music festival to start in Denver next year

KUSA - A major music festival is headed to Denver thanks to a 10-3 vote by city council on Monday.

Superfly Productions, which already puts on festivals like Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Outside Lands in San Francisco, plans to take over the Overland Park Golf Course near Santa Fe and Evans Avenue for a three-day concert on the second or third Friday, Saturday, Sunday of September from 2018 through 2022.

RELATED: Denver City Council delays vote on allowing music festival at Overland Park Golf Course

Superfly would have to pay $200,000 each year to rent the golf course for five weeks.

Time to break out the fur boots and bro tank tops- on a 10-3 vote a major music festival is coming to Denver #9news — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) August 1, 2017

Councilman Espinoza, one of the festival's tougher critics: "Superfly has made concessions to those in community, & I will support." #9news — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) August 1, 2017

The course would close two weeks before the event and three weeks after the event. If it were to stay closed longer, Superfly would owe Denver $5,000 per day. If it were opened earlier, the city would refund $5,000 per day.

It's still unclear who will perform. Though, next month's Outside Lands festival will have Metallica, The Who, A Tribe Called Quest, Lorde and The Avett Brothers among dozens more.

The festival is estimating 40,000 tickets sold for each of the three shows in the first year, resulting in about $1.5 million for the city, but no one has revealed how much the tickets might cost.

© 2017 KUSA-TV