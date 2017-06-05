Federal agents help local concert venues with safety plans

(Photo: KUSA)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - The Greenwood Village Police Department is working with federal officials to come up with a comprehensive security plan for the city's concert venue.

The Fiddler's Green Amphitheater (6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard) kicked off its summer concert series Monday with a performance from rock legend, John Mellencamp.

Greenwood Village Police Commander Eric Schmitt oversees security measures for the amphitheater. The department has been proactively concerned about a terrorist type incident at the venue, he said.

"We think in the terms of not if but when," Schmitt said. "Any place out here can be a target at any time."

Schmitt met with FBI anti-terrorism agents recently to discuss if security changes should be made to Fiddler's Green.

"Our big question in talking to them was to see if they had any new information, anything specific to this venue," Schmitt said.

While federal officials have not identified a specific threat to Fiddler's Green or any other concert venue in Colorado, officials did learn about specifics things to look out for, according to Schmitt. Intelligence officials say, if there is an attack, it will likely happen in the form of a car ramming into a crowd.

"With the events overseas, everybody is going that extra step right now," Schmitt says.

Two weeks ago today, a bombing killed 22 people outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack serves as a reminder that concert venues could be easy targets. "While there is no direct threat, it is our job to expect a direct threat," he said.

The details of the security plan were not released but a heightened security doesn't necessarily mean there will be additional security officers, police say.

Anti-terrorism agents with the FBI have met with every concert venue in Colorado to see if any changes should be made ahead of the busy concert season.

