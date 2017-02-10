Flashback Friday: 1997 Grammy winners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Preparations are made for the 40th Annual Grammy Awards on the stage at Radio City Music Hall 22 February in New York. The Gramy Awards will be presented 25 February. (Photo: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - It is hard to believe that 1997 was twenty years ago. Here is a look back at the winners of the 40th Annual Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year: "Sunny Came Home" by Shawn Colvin

"Sunny Came Home" was everywhere in late 1996 and 1997. The song was from the album A Few Small Repairs, released on Oct. 1, 1996.

Album of the Year: Time Out of Mind by Bob Dylan.

Time Out of Mind was the thirtieth studio album by Bob Dylan. It was released on Sept. 30 1997. The album was considered a comeback of sorts and a critical success. The song "Cold Irons Bound" also won Best Male Vocal Rock Performance and Best Contemporary Folk Album.

Song of the Year: "Sunny Came Home" by Shawn Colvin

Shawn Colvin's latest album, Calvin and Earle, was released in 2016. She is currently touring.

Best New Artist: Paula Cole

Paula Cole had two big hits from her 1996 album This Fire. "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" reached the top ten and "I Don't Want to Wait" was the theme song to the popular teen drama Dawson's Creek.

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance: "Building a Mystery" by Sarah McLachlan.

"Building a Mystery" is from McLachlan's 1997 album Surfacing. The song reached the top 15. McLachlan also experienced massive success with her Lilith Fair tour, which was one of the top-grossing of the year.

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance: "Candle in the Wind" by Elton John

Elton John's 1997 version of "Candle in the Wind" was released on Sept. 13, 1997 as a tribute to Princess Diana, who died in a tragic car wreck that year. The song was a rewritten and re-recorded version of his 1973 song of the same name.

Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal: "Virtual Insanity" by Jamiroquai

"Virtual Insanity" was from the album Traveling Without Moving, released in Jan. 1997 in the U.S. The insanely popular music video for this song had constant play on music channels.

Best Pop Album: Hourglass by James Taylor

Hourglass was released in 1997, six years after his last recording. The album received good critical reviews and gave Taylor his first Grammy in years.

Best Female Rock Vocal Performance: "Criminal" by Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple was 17 when her Tidal, her debut album, was released in 1996. The music video for "Criminal" was considered controversial at the time.

Best Rock Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: "One Headlight" by Wallflowers

Bob Dylan's son Jakob's band The Wallflowers released Bringing Down the Horse in 1996. The song also won Best Rock Song.

Best Rock Album: Blue Moon Swamp by John Fogerty

Blue Moon Swamp was the fifth studio album by Fogerty, released in the spring of 1997. The song "Blueboy" was nominated for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Best Alternative Music Performance: Ok Computer by Radiohead

Ok Computer was released in 1997 and was the third studio album by Radiohead. Singles from this album include "Karma Police," "Paranoid Android," "Lucky" and "No Surprises."

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance: "On & On" by Erykah Badu

"On & On" was a single from the 1997 album Baduizm. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and at No. 1 on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Baduizm also won Best R&B Album.

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance: "I Believe I Can Fly" by R. Kelly

"I Believe I Can Fly" was a huge hit from the soundtrack to the movie Space Jam. It was later added to Kelly's album R. The song also won Best Rhythm and Blues Song and Best Song Written Specifically For A Motion Picture or For Television.

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal: "No Diggity" by Blackstreet

"No Diggity" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song kicked Los Del Rio's "Macarena" out of the number one spot, where it had been for 14 weeks. Currently, Blackstreet has been touring with the I Love the 90's tour.

Best Rap Solo Performance: "Men in Black" by Will Smith

"Men in Black," from the movie of the same name was Will Smith's first solo single after working with DJ Jazzy Jeff. The song features samples from "Forget Me Nots" by Patrice Rushen.

Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group: "I'll Be Missing You by 112, Faith Evans and Sean "Puffy" Combs

"I'll Be Missing You" was recorded in memory of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, who was murdered on March 9, 1997. The song samples The Police's "Every Breath You Take." No Way Out, the album the song was featured on, also won Best Rap Album.

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: "How Do I Live" by Trisha Yearwood.

Leann Rimes' version of "How Do I Live" may be the more well-known version, but Yearwood's version took home the award. Both versions of the song were nominated in the same category.

Best Male Country Vocal Performance: "Pretty Little Adriana" by Vince Gill

"Pretty Little Adriana" was released in Oct. 1996 and was the third single from the album High Lonesome Sound. The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

Best Country Performance By A Duo or Group With Vocal: "Looking in the Eyes of Love" by Alison Krauss & Union Station

"Looking in the Eyes of Love" is from the album So Long So Wrong, which also won for Best Country Instrumental Performance and Best Bluegrass Album.

Best Country Song: "Butterfly Kisses" by Bob Carlisle and Randy Thomas

"Butterfly Kisses" was written for Carlisle's daughter's 16th birthday. The song also won a Dove Award for Song of the Year.

Best Country Album: Unchained by Johnny Cash

The album is also known as American II: Unchained and featured many covers and several original songs. He played with several artists, including Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac.

