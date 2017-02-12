KUSA
Close

Who will win the Grammy?

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 5:38 PM. MST February 12, 2017

Are you team Adele or Team Beyonce? 

Take our quiz and cast your vote for who will win the Grammy! 

Mobile users click here.

 

 

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories