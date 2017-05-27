Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 11: Gregg Allman speaks to the press before the Skyville Live & USA TODAY Presents A Salute to Gregg Allman on December 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Skyville) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2015 Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, GA. (AP) - A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.



Ken Weinstein confirmed Saturday that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia.



Allman had cancelled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons. In March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.



After years of substance abuse, Allman contracted hepatitis C and underwent a 2010 liver transplant.



Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Allman was raised in Florida by a single mother after his father was shot to death.



He and his older brother Duane formed the nucleus of The Allman Brothers Band. It featured tight guitar harmonies by Duane Allman and Dickey Betts, a pair of drummers and the smoky, blues inflected voice of Gregg Allman.

A statement from the family was given on Gregg Allman's website:

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times. Gregg’s long time manager and close friend, Michael Lehman said, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.” Gregg is survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, his children, Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn Allman; 3 grandchildren, his niece, Galadrielle Allman, lifelong friend Chank Middleton, and a large extended family. The family will release a statement soon, but for now ask for privacy during this very difficult time. The family suggests that tributes to Gregg can be made to the Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund at The University of Georgia or the Allman/Lehman Endowed Scholarship at Syracuse University.

