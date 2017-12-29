Here's when you can buy tickets to see ‘Hamilton' in Denver

Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. (L) and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (R) perform on stage during "Hamilton" GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

DENVER - Mark your calendars.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will start single ticket sales to the Broadway musical “Hamilton” on January 22 at 10 a.m.

The Tony Award-winning musical will make a stop at the Buell Theatre from February 27 through April 1.

Ticket prices range from $75 to $165, with a select number of $545 premium seats available for each performance. DCPA has set a maximum limit of four tickets per order.

In addition to single-ticket sales, there will be a lottery for 40 Orchestra-level seats at each performance. Those lucky enough to win will be able to snag tickets for $10.

Additional details on the lottery system will be released at a later time.

Tickets will also be available by phone at 303.893.4100 or in-person at the DCPA Box Office.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/2Dw9CdX



