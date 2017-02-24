DENVER - John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour is far from being on its last legs – it’s been extended into summer, with a stop planned for Denver’s Pepsi Center on July 19.

The show will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m online here or here and by phone at (303)-893-TIXS. Prices will range from $44.50 to $150.00, plus service charges.

American Express and Citi cardholders can also purchase tickets early starting Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. to March 3 at 10 p.m. Information on other presale opportunities and exclusive ticket packages is at johnmayer.com/tour.

July is still a ways off, so here's a selection of Mayer's songs to tide you over:

