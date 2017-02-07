Lady Gaga sales spike 1,000% after Super Bowl halftime show

Lady Gaga will be carrying a nice sales bump into the week thanks to her Super Bowl set. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

It's good to be Lady Gaga.

Two days removed from her well-received Super Bowl halftime performance, her music sales and streaming stats are soaring.

Digital sales: Nielsen Music reports she sold 125,000 song downloads. That's up roughly 960% compared to the day before the game. She sold over 23,000 albums on Sunday, representing a 2,000% increase.

The newest song in her Super Bowl set, A Million Reasons, saw the biggest sales bump with 45,000 downloads, up 900% from one day earlier. In fact, A Million Reasons, a track from her October release Joanne, had its best sales week ever.

Bad Romance saw a bump of 1,525%, selling more than 13,000 downloads.

Born This Way sold 12,000 downloads, good enough for a 2,202% increase.

Poker Face picked up 10,000 new sales, an increase of 1,217%

Spotify: The songs from her Sunday set are up 674% while her catalog has spiked 605%. Born This Way is enjoying a particularly good sales day with an increase of 1,085%

Pandora: Demand for the streaming service's Lady Gaga station is up 1,400% compared to last week. Meanwhile, more than 24,000 users added her station to their accounts on Sunday alone.

And she'll have another number to look forward to next week after tickets for the U.S. leg of her Joanne world tour go on sale Monday.

