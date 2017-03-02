Local band The Patti Fiasco to open for Bon Jovi's concert

DENVER - Local band The Patti Fiasco will have the honor of opening for Bon Jovi’s concert on April 14, a press release said.

An opening act contest for Bon Jovi’s "This House Is Not For Sale" Tour was first announced in January. For each tour date, 10 finalists were picked and Bon Jovi management then crowned the winner.

“We’ve spent years between basements and bars, staring out van windows and relentlessly running down a rock and roll dream,” said The Patti Fiasco in the press release. “This is an incredible honor for our band and a testament to our families, friends, and fans for their unrelenting support.

Our Bon Jovi playlist has been updated to include some of The Patti Fiasco's popular songs, for those who are unfamiliar with and those who are already fans of the group.

RELATED: "Bon Jovi concert date rescheduled from March to April"

(© 2017 KUSA)