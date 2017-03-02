Red Hot Chili Peppers postpone tonight's concert in Denver

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show. The Broncos won that Super Bowl, by the way. (Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Red Hot Chili Peppers are postponing tonight's performance in Denver until October 16.

The band released a statement saying "We are so sorry that we cannot come to Denver as planned. [Lead singer] Anthony [Kiedis] has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you on October 16th.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, so if you found one "Under the Bridge," don't "Give It Away."

