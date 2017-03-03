Second show with The Lumineers, Andrew Bird and The Cave Singers

Stock photo of tickets. Photo via Thinkstock. (Photo: Photo via Thinkstock)

KUSA - Because of popular demand, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre has scheduled a second live show with The Lumineers, Andrew Bird and The Cave Singers.

Now there’s a show on Saturday, Aug. 26, in addition to the previously announced show on Friday Aug. 25.

Tickets are available at www.axs.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. General admission and reserved tickets run from $29.95 - $65.00, service charges not included.

If you’re interested in private boxes or other premium seating, reach out to Scott Amerman at (720) 418-7115 or samerman@aegpresents.com.

