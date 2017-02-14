Want to see bands mix classic and modern?

An ad for the two-band tour. (Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation)

MORRISON, COLO. - Those who are a cappella lovers, or nostalgic for the sounds of swing, doo-wop, ragtime or Motown, or are fans of covers of favorite songs with a twist, or just like fun music that doesn’t take itself too seriously, rejoice!

Music groups Postmodern Jukebox and Straight No Chaser have come together for a co-headlining tour of the U.S., and will be in Colorado this October, according to a press release.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox takes the contemporary sounds of pop, rock and R & B and reinvents them in the keys of swing, doo-wop, ragtime and Motown. As Bradlee described it, it’s “pop music in a time machine.”

Straight No Chaser is an a cappella group that first formed at Indiana University in the fall of 1996, and differed from similar groups with their “contemporary repertoire and dynamic approach,” adapting a cappella to “the modern pop landscape.”

PMJ has hundreds of songs to its name, reimagining hit songs from Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The White Stripes, Lorde, Outkast, Radiohead, Maroon 5 and others. SNC has six full-length albums, three of which are compilations of holiday tunes both old and new and three that collect the band’s takes on classic and modern hits, from Elton John and Paul McCartney to Beyonce and Adele.

The 25-city tour, produced by Live Nation, starts in Chicago on July 13, and will come to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Oct. 4. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30.

Ticket prices are $79.95, $59.95 for reserved and $39.95 for general admission, along with added service fees.

Fanclub presales start Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. same night. More information, along with VIP packages, is at http://www.sncmusic.com/ and http://postmodernjukebox.com/.

Citi® / AAdvantage® cardholders will also have access to presale tickets starting Feb. 16 at 10 a.m., ending Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. More details are at citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets for everyone else go on sale Feb. 18 at 10 a.m., and are available at www.LIVENATION.com, www.AXS.com, or Charge By Phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849).

Listen to some song selections from both bands below.

