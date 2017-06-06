U2 extends its tour, but still no Colorado show

U2 performs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver on May 21, 2011 (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - U2 today tacked on 12 extra dates in North and South America to their summer stadium tour — and still no Colorado show.

The monster Irish rock band's tour — which opened May 12 in Vancouver — marks the 30th anniversary of its landmark album, “The Joshua Tree.”

But while a pair of Colorado bands — Denver’s Lumineers and Colorado Springs’ OneRepublic — are opening several of U2’s concerts on the tour, no Colorado show has been announced, either now or in January when promoter Live Nation announced the first leg of the international jaunt.

U2 has 12 more North American shows to play — including a June 9 date at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee — before heading off to Europe in July. Today, they announced that they'll return to the States in September, then play in Mexico and South America into October. The final date on the just-announced extension is Oct. 19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

