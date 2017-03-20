Video: Listen to Keith Richards recall getting punched by Chuck Berry

It's only Rock and Roll.
In the wake of Saturday's death of rock icon Chuck Berry, countless stories are being retold involving the late singer. One that particularly jumps out is the legend that Chuck Berry once slugged Rolling Stone's guitarist Keith Richards right in the face.
Richards is a well known disciple of Berry, and appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon a few years ago and told the tale.
