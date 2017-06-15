Want to play at Red Rocks? It's a challenge

Red Rocks Amphitheatre. (Photo: COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - To perform at Colorado’s world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, just being a big-time music act isn’t enough.

You might have to wait as much as five years to book the hallowed venue where the Beatles, U2, Bruce Springsteen and Radiohead once played. And even then, you could get booted off the schedule through a “challenge.”

Writer Steve Knopper offers a back-stage look at the mysteries of booking Red Rocks in a piece in the entertainment trade journal Variety.

“Even the biggest artists have had to book weekends and other high-demand dates as many as five years in advance,” he writes.

