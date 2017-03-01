"Weird Al" coming to Denver Comic Con

'Weird Al" Yankovic poses in the press room after winning Best Comedy Album for "Mandatory Fun" during the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER - One of the most popular parody musicians of all time (yeah, it's a short list) is coming to Denver Comic Con.

Grammy winner "Weird Al" Yankovic, best known for songs like "Eat It" and "White and Nerdy," was confirmed today by the convention. They did not announce which day he will be there, or how he will be involved.

In addition to being an accomplished musician and songwriter, Yankovic is also an actor, director, and writer, most notably in the cult classic UHF.

Denver Comic Con runs from June 30 to July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center.

And for all you lovers of Yankovic's parody covers and polka tunes, have we got the playlist for you.

