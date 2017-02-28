Westword Music Showcase headliners announced

DENVER – The 2017 Westword Music Showcase features a good mix of bands for music lovers of all tastes.
The lineup was released Tuesday, with Shakey Graves, The Revivalists, COIN, Cut Copy and Bob Moses set to headline the 23rd annual event on June 24.
100 other local bands will play on ten different venues throughout Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood. Music will start up at noon and continue through 10 p.m.
Presale tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. The first 2,000 tickets go for $25. After that, general admission tickets will cost you $45.
