KUSA - Nathan Fillion will be at Denver Comic Con this year, as shared on the con’s Facebook page.

Fillion is perhaps best known for his roles in Firefly, Castle, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog.

Other notable and often ‘superhero-y’ guests at the con include:

“Weird Al” Yankovic, best known for his lyrical sense of humor

Michael Rosenbaum, known for his roles as Lex Luthor on Smallville and the Flash on Justice League, along with appearances in more than 20 films.

Phil LaMarr, known for his roles in Mad TV and Pulp Fiction and a litany of voice-over work in animated series, including Justice League, Young Justice, Static Shock and the titular character on Samurai Jack, which he reprised in its recent revival.

Robin Lord Taylor, known for his performance of The Penguin in the TV series Gotham, along with his roles in The Walking Dead and Accepted.

Susan Eisenberg, known for her role as Wonder Woman in Justice League, Jackie Chan Adventures and roles in video games such as Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Jak II, Mass Effect 3 and more.



