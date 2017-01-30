Nathaniel Rateliff to tour with Kings of Leon

Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats performs onstage at the Americana Honors & Awards 2016 at Ryman Auditorium on September 21, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. at Ryman Auditorium on September 21, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Terry Wyatt, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER - A great couple of years for hometown heroes Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is only getting better.

The Denver-based band announced on their Facebook page Monday morning that they’ll be joining the Kings of Leon for multiple dates this summer.



The bad news? None of those dates are in Colorado – or anywhere close to Colorado, for that matter.

But, if you want to take a road trip to see the Night Sweats and Kings of Leon, tickets go on sale this Saturday.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will headline Red Rocks once again on Aug. 28 – and play at Jazz Aspen on Sept. 2.

