New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' merch goes on sale Sept. 1

Even though the film won't come out till Dec. 15, rabid fans can get all their stuff from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- from toys and collectibles to apparel and books -- early on Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. as part of Force Friday II. A sequel of sorts to the worldwide fan event for Star Wars: The Force Awakens two years ago, products will be available to the Star Wars faithful featuring new characters as well as returning heroes Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar isaac).

“Toys play a unique role in the Star Wars universe, and we’re proud to have been part of that incredible legacy for the past 40 years. The new line for The Last Jedi is our most innovative yet," said Hasbro senior vice president Samantha Lomow in a statement.

Specific products going on sale will be kept under wraps until Sept. 1, though the secrecy worked for The Force Awakens — as did its huge impact at the box office: In 2015, Star Wars made it on to the top-10 toy lists for both boys and girls for the first time, according to the National Retail Federation.

