Peyton Manning to guest star on Modern Family

(Photo: youtube)

KUSA - Peyton Manning will once again grace your TV, but not as a Bronco or as a guest on the Manning Hour.

The retired quarterback will guest star on Modern Family on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Manning will play Coach Gary, a coach to Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Jay's (Ed O'Neill) son Joe (Jeremy Maguire).

Jay won't be happy when he starts to think Gary is trying to steal his life.

The episode airs on ABC on Feb. 15.

(© 2017 KUSA)