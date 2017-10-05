P!nk's latest tour will make a stop in Denver

Singer P!nk performs during the 177th 'Wetten dass...?' show at the O2 World on November 08, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Andreas Rentz, 2008 Getty Images)

KUSA - P!nk is coming up (to 5,280 feet!), so you better get this party started.

The daytime Emmy winner (and multiplatinum recording artist) announced Thursday that her 40-date Beautiful Trauma World Tour will make a stop at the Pepsi Center on May 8.

American Express Card Members can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10. For the rest of us, tickets go on sale Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. via www.altitudetickets.com, www.livenation.com, or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Prices range from $207.45 to $47.45.

P!nk’s last tour included 142 sold-out shows across 13 countries – and she earned accolades for her stunt work.

