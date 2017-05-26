Pop-up park coming to downtown Denver

DENVER - The city of Denver will be conducting an experiment in the Ballpark neighborhood this summer.

A block of 21st street between Lawrence and Larimer will be transformed, temporarily, into a park from June 15 - August 15.

It will have everything from a lawn, trees, and benches to a dog park, food trucks, and security. Local artist Pat Milbery will be helping paint sixty tree boxes to be displayed at the park.

The project will cost the city $200,000 - that's compared to the millions of dollars a permanent park would cost long term.

The city says depending how it works out, the space could become a permanent park in the future.

"What a better way to validate the idea than to test it out just for two months," said Steven Chester with Denver Community Planning and Development. "If it's a terrible idea, we learn something from that too. We learn something from our failures, but hopefully it's going to be a huge success."

People can come by the pop up park this weekend to help convert the space from a street to a park. Information on how to sign up is on the city's website.

