Power Rangers morphs into its reboot

KUSA - Millennial movie nostalgia is at a fever pitch. Beauty and the Beast marks the start of the live-action Disney remakes. Now, the Power Rangers have returned to find their place in a heavily-saturated superhero world.

I wanted to remember why I loved the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers that debuted in 1993. The pre-Amazon Prime days, where you had to make your own Yellow Power Rangers costume because the stores only sold pink.

That said, I wasn't expecting a Marvel-inspired film with complex, sometimes dark storylines. I wanted the campiness to return in Saban's Power Rangers.

And it did. And I liked it.

But I can also see why critics won't recommend it. There are flaws, but to me they are forgivable.

The film is still fun and rebooted for a new generation, touching on serious issues affecting teens today.

Saban's Power Rangers caters to the fans of the original series but hopes to make new ones. And there's always room for another superhero franchise at the table.

