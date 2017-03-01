Professional cycling race reimagined with a concert and beer festival

Colorado professional cycling race organizers will sell tickets to a music festival, a new funding model they say will keep the race from losing money. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado's professional cycling race this summer has added a ticketed music festival to the four-day event to ensure the race breaks even for the first time.

Music and a massive marketplace featuring Colorado breweries and artisans are how cycling organizers have reimagined the professional cycling race that lost money for five years and finally fell by the wayside last summer.

The new race, Colorado Classic, that promises to appeal to those who love bikes, beer and bands replaces the USA Pro Challenge, which ran through the state from 2011 to 2015, but has not been scheduled since. That race, backed by big name sponsors including Smashburger, never made money.

This year's Colorado Classic will feature the bands Wilco and Death Cab for Cutie. Organizers are hopeful that the bands — who are Red Rocks sell-out bands — will draw in as many as 30,000 fans a day. Early tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $25.

