Queen with Adam Lambert headed to Pepsi Center

(Photo: Neal Preston)

KUSA - Let’s get this out of the way: No one will ever be able to replace Freddie Mercury.

But, if you weren’t alive during Queen’s heyday (or able to see the original lineup in person), this might be the next best thing.

Queen and Adam Lambert will stop by the Pepsi Center as part of their 25-city arena tour.

The concert is slated for July 6. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at www.AltitudeTickets.com, www.livenation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Prices range from $49.50 (pre-fees) to $175.

Since this is an article about Queen, we should probably make a comment about how they will rock you/are the champions. So there you go.

(© 2017 KUSA)