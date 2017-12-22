Red Rocks New Year's Eve show no longer at Red Rocks

KUSA - New Year’s Eve on the Rocks will now be … well, not on the rocks.

That’s according to a Facebook post from the organizers of what was going to be the first New Year’s Eve show at Red Rocks, Colorado’s most famous music outdoor venue.

But, the fact that the concert was slated for an outdoor music venue in the winter led organizers to reevaluate their plans, and now the show is headed to Magness Arena at the University of Denver instead.

“The weather prediction has been getting progressively worse, and we want to keep you guys safe throughout the entire night,” a Facebook post from NYE on the Rocks reads.

The organizers also cited the fact that DU is easier to get to and from than Red Rocks as another reason for moving the show.

The concert will feature Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty and others.

Since the show is no longer at Red Rocks, the curfew doesn’t apply, so it can keep going until 1:30 a.m.

