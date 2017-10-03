Remembering Tom Petty's stops in Colorado

Courtesy: CU Boulder

DENVER - Fans are pulling out old pictures, and old sound tracks, to remember rock star Tom Petty the day after his death.

CU Boulder tweeted out news clippings and pictures of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert there 34 years ago. They performed at Coors Events Center on March 2, 1983.

The clippings advertise tickets; reserved tickets cost $10.50 then.

At Red Rocks, a picture of Petty hangs in the hallway going backstage. On Twitter, they wrote:

"Every band that plays at Red Rocks walks past Tom on the way back stage. Tonight, it's only appropriate to light a candle in his honor."

