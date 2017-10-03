KUSA
Close

Remembering Tom Petty's stops in Colorado

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 6:50 PM. MDT October 03, 2017

DENVER - Fans are pulling out old pictures, and old sound tracks, to remember rock star Tom Petty the day after his death.

CU Boulder tweeted out news clippings and pictures of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert there 34 years ago. They performed at Coors Events Center on March 2, 1983.

The clippings advertise tickets; reserved tickets cost $10.50 then.

At Red Rocks, a picture of Petty hangs in the hallway going backstage. On Twitter, they wrote:

"Every band that plays at Red Rocks walks past Tom on the way back stage. Tonight, it's only appropriate to light a candle in his honor."

Who else has pictures of Tom Petty from stops in Colorado? Show 'em to us with #HeyNext. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories