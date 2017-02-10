Review: In Chapter 2, John Wick is back and deadlier than ever

John Wick: Chapter 2 opens Friday, Feb. 10. (Photo: Niko Tavernise)

The killer who can’t be killed.

Baba Yaga.

The boogeyman.

He’s back. Oh man, is he ever back.

And, if you thought John Wick was going to kill any fewer people in his return to the big screen, boy were you wrong (and really, did you even watch the first John Wick? Because if you did you’d never even consider this an option, TBH).

In Lionsgate Films' John Wick: Chapter 2, the resourceful assassin gets a taste of retirement: of the “other side.”

Come on, would anyone who saw the first John Wick actually think the world’s deadliest assassin would just relax in his mansion with his dog and binge on Netflix for the foreseeable future?

Nah.

First things first: Yes, John Wick has a new dog. (“Does he have a name?” “No.”)

Some ‘prior commitments’ force Wick back into the working world, despite his desire to enjoy a retirement from a life of high-speed killing.

In this second installment, Wick's nemesis is Santino Di’ Antonio, a modern Italian gangster and former associate, who asks Wick to complete a job he can’t turn down (literally), and can’t get away from, either (quite literally).

So Wick heads to Rome to square-off against a legion of merciless assassins.

Though Wick dons a sharp suit his life is anything but the 9-5. ‘Work’ for John Wick involves a lot of weapons, some ‘tactical’ suits, and a whole lot of hand-to-hand combat. These scenes are gritty and imaginative, even if the overall good versus evil plot line is slightly less visionary.

In Chapter 2, we get a closer glimpse into the dark, vast underworld of which Wick is a part. Half of the fun is watching the way Wick gears up for his mission.

The film gets off to a bit of a deliberate start, but viewers surely won’t be met with a lack of brutal deaths, fast-paced fist fights and epic chase scenes.

Some parts border on gruesome. Others offer a bit of light-hearted relief from all the violence.

No matter what, you’ll never look at a pencil the same way again.

Wick's character is nearly always emotionless, so some character development and back-story reveals for the inevitable Chapter 3 would be a welcome change of pace.

In the meantime, enjoy saying “OH MY GOSH” every time Wick finds a new way to fend off a deadly assassin counterpart with a tactical maneuver using a creative variety of killing implements.

In Chapter 2, John Wick is back and he is kicking some serious a**. He’s just not real big on taking names.

