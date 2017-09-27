Scotty McCreery gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal. Pictures Courtesy: EBM, Essential Broadcast Media (Photo: Custom)

NORTH CAROLINA - Country music artist, Scotty McCreery has finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal.

McCreery, who helped design the ring, proposed while on a hike with his girlfriend on one of their favorite trails near Grandfather Mountain.

The singer got down on one knee after they arrived at the top of the mountain surrounded by breathtaking views.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” said McCreery.“Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

The couple met in kindergarten in Garner, North Carolina. Even at a young age Dugal knew she would be McCreery's wife and even wrote, “Mrs. Gabi McCreery” encircled with hearts in her diary.

They started dating during their senior year at Garner High. Dugal is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, and currently, works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital.

We wish the happy couple all the best!

