Silverthorne performing arts center almost done

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

SILVERTHORNE, COLO. - The stage is nearly set as Chris Alleman, artistic director of Lake Dillon Theater, walks through an almost completed $9 million performing arts center.

"It’s a one of a kind building," Alleman said.

One with several stages for shows, with the largest seating around 160 people. Along with the basics of a lobby, offices for staff and more.

It’s Colorado’s largest newly-constructed theater in the last 10 years, Alleman said. And construction has kept a speedy pace, growing from a construction site to a theater in 10 months.

Ryan Hyland, Silverthorne’s town manager, said it's just the first act in a bigger production to transform Silverthorne from a place you drive through to a place you want to stop at.

"A lot of people know of Silverthorne as a stop on the way,” Hyland said. “Some know about the outlet mall and we would like to be known as a cultural regional center.”

Already the performing arts center is driving nearby construction and Silverthorne is looking for developers who want to help build a new downtown core.

"We don’t have a 100-year-old Main Street,” said Hyland. “What we have the opportunity to create history today."

Alleman said the center is about ready for its time in the spotlight.

"Our staff moves on in, in a few weeks, and our season starts in June," Alleman said.

(© 2017 KUSA)