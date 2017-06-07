Singer who lost hearing at CSU wows America's Got Talent judges

Mandy Harvey (Photo: NBC, Vivian Zink/NBC)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Mandy Harvey's voice was heard around the world Tuesday night, but her story starts back in a CSU music class.

The 29-year-old Florida singer wowed judges on NBC's competition show "America's Got Talent" and her performance, featured on the show's Facebook page, garnered more than 1 million reactions and shares overnight into Wednesday.

A singer since she was 4, Harvey unexpectedly lost her hearing to a connective tissue disorder at 18. At the time, she was a music education student at Colorado State University and, on the show, she recounted the last day she was able to attend a music class as her condition worsened during the 2006-2007 school year.

"Everything that I'd ever wanted was just going away, and I couldn't stop it," she said, in tears, on the show.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://bit.ly/2rThHqJ

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan