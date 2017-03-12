SNL skit spoofs Denver Zoo, morning news

SNL skit featuring the Denver Zoo. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

KUSA - A spoof of local morning news on Saturday Night Live has the Denver Zoo weighing in.

The Good Day Denver skit features Scarlett Johansson as a reporter live at the Denver Zoo, interviewing an animal photographer.

But a typo back at the station accidently labels him as an "animal pornographer". A mistake that cannot be fixed in time and damages the reputation of photographer Danny Bangs.

Following the skit, the zoo responded, saying "Lots of chatter about the portrayal of Denver Zoo on Saturday Night Live last night. Just want to reassure you all, Danny Bangs is not a Denver Zoo employee."

Below is the clip of the rise and fall of Danny Bangs, animal p-h-o-t-o-g-r-a-p-h-e-r:

