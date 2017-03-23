Snooki's $32,000 payday for appearing at Rutgers inspires New Jersey bill

Nicole Polizzi attends the Vivienne Hu collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 2, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2017 in New York City (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok, 2017 Getty Images)

Gym, tan, legislation.

A bill inspired by Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi, better known as Snooki, aims to cap spending of state money for speakers at public universities in New Jersey at $10,000.

Republican Assemblyman John DiMaio was inspired to write the bill after learning of the reality star's $32,000 fee she received for her appearance at Rutgers University in 2011. She reportedly was paid $2,000 more than Nobel prize-winning author Toni Morrison who gave the commencement address that same year.

DiMaio deems it "ludicrous and wasteful" to disburse state funds as payment for of speakers like Polizzi, and since 2011, he has sponsored this measure each session.

During her appearance, Polizzi advised students to "Study hard, but party harder."

E.J. Miranda, a spokesman for Rutgers, defended the decision in 2011 to NJ.com, explaining Polizzi was invited by students. "The students use funds designated for student programming," Miranda said. "The university does not censor the speakers (that) students choose to invite to campus."

The Assembly is slated to vote on the bill on Thursday. It will head to Gov. Chris Christie's desk if approved.

